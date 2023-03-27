Fire destroys apartment complex in Waterville, displacing 10 people

Fire destroys apartment complex in Waterville and displace ten people
By Kodichi Lawrence
Mar. 27, 2023
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning new information about the overnight fire that displaced 10 people Waterville.

Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says they believe the fire started on the second floor of the apartment complex.

Crews were called to School Street after 1 this morning for reports of heavy fire on the second and third floors of an apartment complex.

A second request was sent for more help from Winslow, Oakland, Fairfield and Skowhegan to help put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We’re still working with the Fire Marshal’s Office on a determination right now. Everybody did get out safe. They did have working smoke detectors, so that was a huge factor in that. So, right now we’re just working on boarding up the building, making sure nobody goes back inside and looking at what we’re going to do with the building next,” Frost said.

Frost says the fire chief is working on a plan to demolish the building because of fear it will collapse on the roadway.

