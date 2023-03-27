Fire destroys 3-story home in Waterville early Monday morning

Fire destroyed a three-story home on School Street in Waterville early Monday morning (Waterville Fire Rescue)

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt after fire engulfed a three story house in Waterville early Monday morning. It was reported that a working smoke detector may have alerted the family and contributed to a safe escape.

Fire fighters were called to School Steet around 1:30 a.m. according to a Facebook post by Waterville Fire and Rescue. When crews first arrived, there was heavy fire on both the second and third floors of the building. Fire fighters and officers with the Waterville Police Department were able to quickly determine that everyone inside the home had made it out safely, according to the post.

A second alarm brought in more crews from surrounding towns. According to the post, “firefighters focused efforts on exterior fire suppression with a goal to contain the fire to the second and third floors.”

The Red Cross is now helping 10 people displaced by the fire. Crews will remain on scene throughout Monday morning to check for hot spots. There was a partial collapse of a roof on the third floor, as such the building has been deemed unsafe.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will now investigate a cause.

