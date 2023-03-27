Chipotle agrees to pay $240,000 to former employees of closed Augusta location

Former employees of Chipotle Mexican Grill in Augusta announced Monday that they have reached a settlement of $240,000 after Chipotle closed the restaurant in the middle of a union organizing.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Chipotle has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees of its closed Augusta location as part of a settlement for illegally closing the restaurant in the middle of a union organizing drive in July of 2022, according to the Maine AFL-CIO.

The AFL-CIO says the settlement follows a finding by the National Labor Relations Board that Chipotle violated the National Labor Relations Act when it illegally closed the store and blackballed members of Chipotle United from being hired at other locations in Maine.

We’ll have more on this story on TV5 News at 5 and 6.

