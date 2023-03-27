Brewer R&B workshop pairs professionals with young musicians

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - < Next Gen Theatre in Brewer was bumping with the sounds of rhythm and blues on Sunday.

The R&B Workshop, hosted by Maine Street R&B Revue, is a new monthly event that provides young musicians the opportunity to play alongside professionals.

“If the young kids don’t come around and learn this stuff, then once we’re no longer able to do this, what’s going to happen?” Says Patrick Michaud, leader of the Maine Street R&B Revue. “So, it’s a way to keep this art alive.”

The program is free and run exclusively by volunteers and a passion for music.

“Music has been a part of my life since I was in junior high school,” recalls volunteer and one of the sponsors of the workshop, Martin Novom. “And I’m a senior and I’m retired. Music has always been there.”

For young musicians, it can be difficult to find spaces to play & perform live music.

Luckily for them, organizers are happy to bring them along.

“This project is an opportunity to connect young musicians who really only have places like school band,” explains Novom. “So we put this on so they can play live music with professionals.”

“Playing with people who are better just makes it so I have to step up to their level a little bit,” says MCI junior Bryan Wires. “In that sense, I can just get better by trying to match them.”

The next workshop is set for April 23rd from 2-4pm.

