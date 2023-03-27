Bar Harbor Chamber announces new leader

Everal Eaton
Everal Eaton(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has named a new executive director.

Following a nationwide search, the Bar Harbor Chamber Board has hired Everal Eaton.

Eaton was previously serving as the Senior Director of Operations for the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce in Pennsylvania.

He’ll start his new job in Bar Harbor on April 3rd.

Eaton replaces Alf Anderson who left at the end of last year to take a position with AARP Maine.

