Bangor Rams going for state three-peat in girls outdoor track and field

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor girls track and field team is back training this spring.

The Rams are defending state champions the last two years, and there’s leaders coming back in 2023 for another run at the title.

They would join Cheverus as two straight schools to win a three-peat with the 2020 pandemic year in between.

“We’re lifting all year. We’re showing up to every practice working as hard as we can. I would say it’s mostly about consistency,” said Julia Bassi, senior shotputter.

“I would call (a three-peat) the cherry on top for our seasons. It’s just been an amazing run for us, and just to finish it off with another win for us seniors would be amazing,” said Anna Connors, senior sprinter.

April 13 is opening day for regular season meets this season.

If Bangor wins another state championship this season, they would join Cheverus, Scarborough, Edward Little, Sanford, and Biddeford as schools who have won three-straight state titles all-time.

