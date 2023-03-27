Bangor baseball back to building another Class A North champion

The Rams are ready to add to their packed trophy case over the last decade
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor baseball back to building another Class A North champion.

There’s unfinished business for the Rams as they look to reach all the way back to the state mountaintop after falling to South Portland and Thornton Academy the last two years in championship games.

“I think the coaching definitely helps. We have the same coaches that we’ve had for years now. They have a lot to do with the success we have with all the drills and everything we do in practice. We just have a lot of really dedicated guys who really love baseball and are willing to put it all on the line to try to win as many games as we can,” said Wyatt Stevens, senior pitcher/outfielder.

Bangor won five-straight State Championships from 2014-2018.

It’s the only time in Maine Class A Baseball history that a team has gone five for five.

The second-best stretch also came from Bangor with four titles in a row from 1994-1997.

Baseball opening day is on April 13.

