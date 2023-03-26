Van crashes into Madawaska home killing homeowner, driver

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - A Madawaska man sitting in his living room was killed Saturday night when a van crashed into his home.

Police saying the driver also died.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say Shawn Cote, 47, of Madawaska failed to make a turn at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Belleview Avenue.

The van left the road and crashed into the living room of the home, killing the homeowner, David Morin, 71.

Morin died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

