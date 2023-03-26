Swayman reaches 50th career NHL win

Raleigh, North Carolina (WABI) - Sunday night against Carolina former Maine Black Bear Jeremey Swayman reached a new milestone in his young career.

The goaltender now has 50 NHL wins on his resume after a shootout victory over the Hurricanes.

His 50th career win was also his 20th of the season.

History was also made from winger David Pastrňák who became the first Bruin to hit 50 goals on the season since Cam Neely in 1994.

The Bruins stand atop the Eastern Conference with 119 points. Boston is now 2-points shy of their franchise record, set back in the 71-72 season.

They have 9-games left in the regular season to set a new record.

