Snow north with wintry mix and rain south

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A FIRST ALERT will be in effect through this morning. A weak low-pressure system will cross over Downeast Maine this morning. This will usher in warmer air, causing snow to change to rain along the coastline and sleet changing to rain in the Bangor region. Precipitation stays snow across northern Maine today. Additional accumulations look light, <1″ for the Bangor region, around 1-3″ through Greenville and Millinocket, and 3-6″ for northern Aroostook County. Precipitation will taper off in the Bangor region and Downeast through the afternoon, while snow showers linger across northern Maine into the early evening hours. High temperatures today reach the 30′s north to 40′s Downeast. Winds will be easterly turning westerly at around 5-15 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight, we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies south with mostly cloudy skies across northern Maine. Overnight low temperatures drop into the mid 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast.

Another week low pressure system looks to pass to the south of the state Monday. While this won’t impact us in terms of precipitation it will bring in some more cloud cover. High temperatures on Monday reach the upper 30′s north to mid 40′s Downeast. Tuesday and Wednesday will also stay quite weather-wise. However, a cold front moves in overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The cold front will bring in the chance for some snow showers early Thursday morning. Friday we dry out with mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 30′s north to 40′s Downeast.

Our next system looks to move in next weekend. Right now, it looks like a low-pressure system will cut over the Great Lakes and cross over Maine Saturday. This looks like it will bring in mostly rain across the state along with some gusty winds. We continue to monitor and update that threat as we get closer.

TODAY: A FIRST ALERT will remain in effect this morning. Rain showers will continue to push in along the coast and through the Bangor region while snow showers continue across northern Maine. Highs reach between 33-45. Winds E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures drop in between 25-35. Winds W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30′s and 40′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

THURSDAY: AM snow showers, highs reach the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

