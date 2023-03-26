Police looking for Montville man who escaped custody two days after his arrest

WALDO, Maine (WMTW) - Police are looking for a man who escaped from custody Saturday afternoon.

Robert Porter, 39, of Montville was arrested Thursday for violating his probation.

Saturday, he was moved from Waldo County Correctional Center to a hospital for treatment of an ongoing medical issue.

Porter ran away from the hospital and police custody just before 1 p.m.

He was last seen at the Circle K store on Route 1, wearing orange jail-issued pants and a green hospital gown top.

Law enforcement continues to search for Porter and asked that anyone with information to please call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.