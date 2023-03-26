Maine Maple Sunday Weekend once again a big success

CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - This weekend marked the fourth Sunday in March- also known as Maine Maple Sunday.

It’s a long-standing tradition in Maine, where the state’s Maple producers open the doors of their sweet operations for a day of educational demonstrations, fun family activities, and samplings of syrup and other great maple products.

At the Williams Family Farm in Clifton, It took nearly 2,500 trees, 44,000 gallons of sap, and about 100 gallons of syrup to get to Maine Maple Sunday weekend. All of it well worth it for a farm which has always sold blueberries, and didn’t get into the maple business until just a few years ago, according to farm co-owner Eileen Williams.

“A lot of repeat customers which is great, and a lot of new people that didn’t know that we were even here.”

“It has been huge for us the last two years,” added John Williams, the farm’s other co-owner. “We’re just overwhelmed with how many people come out to this first event of the year and it’s become our biggest weekend of the year.”

Bangor resident Dan McLeod recently moved back to the area and was at Williams Family Farm getting his first taste of what Maine Maple Sunday is all about.

“It’s just nice to see a local operation make a go financially,” McLeod said. “Being diverse in a lot of different things.”

“It’s a great family thing and it’s really heartwarming to see grandparents, parents, kids, aunts and uncles come as a group,” Eileen Williams added. “We have large groups come in here all in one family doing a family outing. That’s awesome.”

For the farms. Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is of course about economics and education. But for the rest of us, Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is all about the taste buds.

“They love the maple kettle corn, they think that’s fantastic’” Eileen Williams said. “They’re actually popping it so you can smell it.”

After a successful Maine Maple Sunday weekend in 2023, Maine Maple farms and sugar shacks are already turning their attention to 2024. That means plenty of work ahead, but at least that work is delicious.

