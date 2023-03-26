Heroes and Hope dodgeball tournament helps local veterans’ non-profits

The tournament doubled as a fundraiser, donating the proceeds to the Maine Veterans Project (MVP) and Service Dog Strong.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Folks had quite a ball at the University of Maine Sunday.... literally!

MBS Corps, an on-campus outreach organization, held the annual Heroes and Hope dodgeball tournament at the New Balance Field House.

The tournament doubled as a fundraiser, donating proceeds to the Maine Veterans Project (MVP) and Service Dog Strong. Both are local nonprofits that aim to assist veterans directly, MVP by providing direct service to veterans in efforts to reduce the rate of veteran suicide and Service Dog Strong by covering adoption and training costs for service dogs and veterans.

”Larger organizations have a lot of reach, they can get a lot of support. And the university, at least in my experience, is a big part of the Maine community in general,” MBS Corps President Shelby Philips explains as to why they decided to rally the UMaine community for local nonprofit organizations. “We have this place where we can come and we have all the support from the faculty, the university, the students. So when we can bring those people into the fold to help support those Maine organizations, it’s just so incredible for us to be able to participate in.”

For more information on upcoming events or the organization in general, find MBS Corps on the University of Maine website.

