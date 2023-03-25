Maine State Police: Traffic stop leads to seizure of guns and drugs

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WMTW) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

A Maine State Police trooper stopped the car for speeding on I-95 in Kennebunk around 10 p.m.

The trooper seized cocaine and fentanyl from the car, as well as three loaded handguns. One of the guns was reported stolen from a car in Saco.

Three people inside the car were arrested, including two juvenile men.

One juvenile was released to a parent, the other was taken to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. He appeared in court Thursday morning and was released to his parents on house arrest.

Abdulkadir Ahmed, 18, of Lewiston, was taken to the York County jail. He was released Thursday on $5,000 cash bail.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at approximately 10:00 pm, a Maine State Police Trooper assigned to Troop G stopped a... Posted by Maine State Police on Friday, March 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.