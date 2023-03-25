Dixmont woman faces 10 years to life in prison for drug crime

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Dixmont woman faces 10 years to life in prison for trafficking drugs across Maine.

33-year-old Sarah McBreairty pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and possession charges in federal court in Bangor Friday.

She also faces up to a $10 million fine and five years’ supervised release.

Court records say McBrearity trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018 to 2021.

A federal judge will sentence McBreairty at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
2 found dead in Brewer motel

Latest News

Officer Dave Claroni
Baileyville police officer dies at age 46
Increasing Clouds Saturday
PathStone Corporation
PathStone Corporation introduces clothing drive to assist Maine farmers
Husson University
Husson University hosts ‘Accepted Student Day’