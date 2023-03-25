Dixmont woman faces 10 years to life in prison for drug crime

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Dixmont woman faces 10 years to life in prison for trafficking drugs across Maine.

33-year-old Sarah McBreairty pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and possession charges in federal court in Bangor Friday.

She also faces up to a $10 million fine and five years’ supervised release.

Court records say McBrearity trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018 to 2021.

A federal judge will sentence McBreairty at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.