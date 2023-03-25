Clouds increase today with snow moving in tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will be in place this morning but slip off to our east through the afternoon. High pressure keeps us dry for the majority of the day. High temperatures today reach the upper 30′s north and low 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. Clouds increase through the afternoon ahead of our next system moving in for this evening. Snow will overspread the region after sunset. Snow will continue through the night and into the day on Sunday. Precipitation will start off as snow for the coastline and inland locations. However, as the low-pressure system transfers to the Gulf of Maine and moves over DownEast Maine, it will usher in some warmer air and change snow to mix and rain along the coastline early Sunday morning. Mixing along the coastline will keep snow totals a bit lower than inland locations. The low will continue to push into the Maritimes Sunday afternoon and evening. Precipitation will taper off through the afternoon for the Bangor region and DownEast but linger across northern Maine. Snow showers will come to an end, up north, Sunday night. Accumulations will be light to moderate, with the heaviest snow accumulations being north of Millinocket and in the mountains, where 4-8″ is expected. Accumulations south of Millinocket and through the Bangor region and along I-95 will be around 2-4″, with 2″ or less along the coast where snow will change to rain. Winds will also be gusting out of the ENE up to 35 mph late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A FIRST ALERT will be in effect on Sunday for INLAND areas only. High temperatures on Sunday reach the mid to upper 30′s.

High pressure will build in for Monday keeping the beginning of the work week tame weather-wise. Expect highs on Monday and Tuesday to reach the 30′s and 40′s with partly cloudy skies.

TODAY: Clouds increase, highs reach between 38-44, winds ESE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow arrives after sundown and continues overnight. Lows drop in between 28-34. Winds E 10-15 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow changing to rain along the coast early AM with snow showers inland. Highs reach the 30′s north and low to mid 40′s along the coast. Winds NE 5-15 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Precipitation tapers off through the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the upper 30′s north and 40′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs reach the 30′s and 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Light snow/rain showers late PM

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy snow/rain showers early AM highs reach the upper 30′s north and low 40′s Downeast.

