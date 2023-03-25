Bucksport woman arrested for convenience store robbery

Kristen Herbest
Kristen Herbest(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport woman has been arrested after Thursday’s convenience store robbery.

23-year-old Kristen Herbest is charged with robbery.

Belfast Police say officers from their department and Bucksport executed a search warrant on State Route 46 Friday after an investigation into the robbery early Thursday morning at the Circle K on Northport Avenue.

Herbest was identified as the suspect and arrested at her Bucksport home.

She is being held at the Waldo County Jail and will be arraigned on May 12.

Anyone with information can call Belfast Police.

