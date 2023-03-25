Baileyville police officer dies at age 46

Officer Dave Claroni
Officer Dave Claroni(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the death of a Baileyville police officer.

Officer Dave Claroni died at his home early Friday afternoon from a medically-related condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says Claroni served Washington County for 25 years, and had been working with Baileyville for three-and-a-half years.

Claroni also worked part-time for the Eastport and Machias Police Departments.

Claroni was 46 years old.

