Baileyville police officer dies at age 46
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the death of a Baileyville police officer.
Officer Dave Claroni died at his home early Friday afternoon from a medically-related condition.
The Sheriff’s Office says Claroni served Washington County for 25 years, and had been working with Baileyville for three-and-a-half years.
Claroni also worked part-time for the Eastport and Machias Police Departments.
Claroni was 46 years old.
