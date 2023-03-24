TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Rt 9 in Amherst closed due to a tractor trailer crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMHERST, Maine (WABI) - Hancock County Dispatch has confirmed that a portion of Rt 9 in Amherst is closed due to a tractor trailer crash and fire.

The closure is in the area of Mile Marker 216.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Avoid the area and expect detours.

We will update this story when more information is available.

