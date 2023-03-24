Service held for Penobscot County jail administrator

Captain Nick Hardwick
Captain Nick Hardwick(Jessie Hardwick)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Family, friends, and law enforcement from around the region came to Bangor to pay their respects Friday to a member of the Penobscot County community.

The late Penobscot County jail administrator, Capt. Nicholas Hardwick Jr., is being laid to rest.

Hardwick passed away unexpectedly on March 8 while on a vacation with his family.

The service for Hardwick was held at the Anah Shrine on Broadway.

Hardwick began his 22 year tenure with Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office in 2001 as a part-time corrections officer before moving up the ranks throughout the years, eventually earning the title of jail administrator.

He also served as a reserve police officer for the Town of Southwest Harbor.

