Service held for Penobscot County jail administrator
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Family, friends, and law enforcement from around the region came to Bangor to pay their respects Friday to a member of the Penobscot County community.
The late Penobscot County jail administrator, Capt. Nicholas Hardwick Jr., is being laid to rest.
Hardwick passed away unexpectedly on March 8 while on a vacation with his family.
The service for Hardwick was held at the Anah Shrine on Broadway.
Hardwick began his 22 year tenure with Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office in 2001 as a part-time corrections officer before moving up the ranks throughout the years, eventually earning the title of jail administrator.
He also served as a reserve police officer for the Town of Southwest Harbor.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.