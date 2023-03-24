Sentencing of Capitol rioter from Maine postponed

Maine (WMTW) - The sentencing of Kyle Fitzsimons, the most seriously charged and convicted of six indicted Capitol rioters from Maine, has been postponed.

This comes at the request of Fitzsimons’ new defense counsel, an assistant federal public defender in Philadelphia.

He told the court that more time is required to research the case and prepare for the sentencing.

Federal prosecutors do not oppose the request.

Fitzsimons faces years in prison on 11 criminal charges, including several felony counts of assaulting law enforcement officers.

His sentencing had been scheduled for April 3.

A new date has yet to be scheduled.

