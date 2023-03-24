PathStone Corporation introduces clothing drive to assist Maine farmers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve started on your spring cleaning, pause for just a second, because those gently used long sleeve t-shirts can be donated for a great cause.

One activity includes a national long-sleeve drive with free health and safety training for farmers in Maine.

Regional Administrator Elizabeth Grout discusses the importance of giving back to our local farmers.

“Farmworker Awareness Week this year is March 25-31 and it’s a national campaign where we all bring awareness to the occupational hazards that farm workers have,” said Grout. “We focus on communities that farm work is really high, popular and active.”

The nation has 2.5 million farmworkers who face long hours in strenuous working conditions, according to PathStone.

“The National Long Sleeve T-shirt Drive is really a fantastic opportunity for the community to thank our farm workers that provide our food and give us so much,” said Grout.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off your t-shirt at the Bangor location on State Street or you can visit their Presque Isle location on Main Street.

