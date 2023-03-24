New York man charged with soliciting Rockland teen
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A New York man is accused of soliciting sex from a 13-year-old Rockland girl.
Kenneth Schulz, 26, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, and misdemeanor counts of visual sexual aggression against a child and solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act.
According to Village Soup, the investigation into Schulz began in early February when a school official reported to police that a student had been communicating with an adult online who was soliciting sex from her.
Court records show he had also contacted another young student at the school.
Schulz was brought to Knox County Jail from New York Thursday after being arrested on a warrant by Rockland Police.
