Missing 16-year-old last seen in Searsport

Capitan Noble
Capitan Noble(Waldo County Sheriff's Office via WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old out of Waldo County.

Captain Noble of Lincolnville was last seen at 4 a.m. on Thursday in Searsport. He is believed to have been on Main Street.

At the time, Noble was wearing a dark blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored wrangler hiking pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 207-338-2040 or email Detective Frank Pellerin at Frank.Pellerin@waldocountyme.gov.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

MONEY MGN
Maine lawmakers moving forward with two-part state budget
Fort Kent schools close following reports of gunshots
Springfield Township Police responded to a robbery at the Winton Road Fifth Third Bank Saturday...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Rt 9 in Amherst closed due to a tractor trailer crash
Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department announced the ‘unexpected and tragic’ loss of Captain...
Community mourning the unexpected death of Caribou Fire Captain