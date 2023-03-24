Missing 16-year-old last seen in Searsport
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old out of Waldo County.
Captain Noble of Lincolnville was last seen at 4 a.m. on Thursday in Searsport. He is believed to have been on Main Street.
At the time, Noble was wearing a dark blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored wrangler hiking pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 207-338-2040 or email Detective Frank Pellerin at Frank.Pellerin@waldocountyme.gov.
