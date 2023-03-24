Maine opens spring football practice

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine football team is back on the field at Alfond Stadium with spring practice kicking off.

The spring practice season culminates with the Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Game on Sat. April 22 at 11 a.m. (WABI)

The Black Bears spent day one installing some basic concepts on both sides of the ball.

The energy was there to build the 2023 team.

“We’re on the same team, but we’re out here wanting to compete. Offense wants to win. Defense wants to win. That’s the nature of spring, and everyone knows that,” said Derek Robertson, junior quarterback.

“Tempers always flare. Energy is great. We have that pride of trying to win every rep vs. the defense. We’re going out there and just trying to be the best versions of ourselves,” said Shawn Bowman, fifth year tight end.

“It’s good to get everything organized, put together with coaches and players, and just be able to be out here and run plays. Then, we have something to watch on film and correct. That’s the beauty of practice,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

