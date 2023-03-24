Maine firefighters turn up the heat in chili/chowder benefit cookoff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local firefighters brought the heat Thursday with the return of the signature Bangor chili and chowder cookoff.

More than a dozen amateur and professional entries from as far east as Perry and as far south as Portland put their recipes to the test at Hollywood Casino.

Our own Morgan Sturdivant and Sierra Whaley served as judges.

Proceeds benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England - an effort boosted by a $1,000 donation from the casino.

Whether it was defending champions Old Town Fire with their two-meat chili or challengers Skowhegan Fire with their pulled pork bbq chili, there was plenty of flavor to go around for a good cause.

”We’re going to be here until there is a cure for not only Muscular Dystrophy, but the more than 60 muscular diseases that fall under the MDA umbrella,” Jared Bowden of the Bangor Fire Department said. “This one is one of our most popular events. It has grown from 10 or 15 entries about 12-15 years ago to almost 30 this year. We expect an attendance of 350-400 people.”

Bangor Fire’s next Fill the Boot benefit event is the Adam MacDonald Memorial Open on August 26 at Pine Hill Golf Club in Orrington.

