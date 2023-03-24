Lincolnville man indicted for depraved and indifference murder

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted a Lincolnville man for depraved and indifference murder.

According to the Republican Journal, the indictment says,48 year-old Matthew Pendleton “did intentionally or knowingly cause the death of another human being, " for the death of Kevin Curitt of Lincolnville.

Waldo County deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive male on Thorndike Road on January 6th.

When law enforcement arrived, Curitt was found dead.

Maine State Police arrested Pendleton and charged him with murder the next day.

Pendleton’s tentative arraignment date is set for April 3.

Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest.

He remains in custody following the grand jury indictment.

