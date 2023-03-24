Lawrence Bulldogs celebrate state field hockey championship with ring ceremony

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Lawrence Bulldogs field hockey team was honored in the LHS gym with a state championship ring ceremony.

Maddie Niles scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Freeport in the Class B Final (WABI)

The players and their fans got another chance to celebrate coming home with the state title this fall.

“It’s definitely so cool. I’m so excited to get them. I’ll always have it with me. Every time I look at it, it brings back that memory and excitement that we had on that day. It’s pretty great,” said Niles, sophomore.

The Bulldogs also won the Class A State Girls Basketball Championship this year, 58-43, over Brunswick.

