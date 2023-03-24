Lawrence Bulldogs celebrate state field hockey championship with ring ceremony

By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Lawrence Bulldogs field hockey team was honored in the LHS gym with a state championship ring ceremony.

The players and their fans got another chance to celebrate coming home with the state title this fall.

Maddie Niles scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Freeport in the Class B Final.

“It’s definitely so cool. I’m so excited to get them. I’ll always have it with me. Every time I look at it, it brings back that memory and excitement that we had on that day. It’s pretty great,” said Niles, sophomore.

The Bulldogs also won the Class A State Girls Basketball Championship this year, 58-43, over Brunswick.

