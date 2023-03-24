Increasing Clouds Saturday With Snow After Sunset

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to move out of the Great Lakes and into our region overnight. This will cause the cloud cover to decrease and will result in colder lows. Temperatures will range from the single digits over far northern Maine to the 20s closer to the coast. NW wind 5-15 mph.

A cold morning on Saturday, but at least there will be some sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will begin to increase into the afternoon ahead of our next system. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s along the coast. Any snow will arrive around sunset and will spread across the region during the overnight timeframe. There will be mixing along the coast into Sunday morning and will lower expected snowfall totals. The greatest impacts should be expected from Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. This is when the heaviest snow will fall, and the strongest ENE winds are expected. Gusts along the coast could reach up to 35 mph.

Strongest winds will be Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Gusts up to 35 mph will be possible in the mountains and along the coast. (WABI)

Snowfall totals will be highest away from the coastline. As of right now 4-6″ will be possible in the mountains, 2-4″ along I-95 and the immediate coast should expect less than 2″. This is not a major system by any means but still warrants a FIRST ALERT for Inland areas only on Sunday.

Snowfall forecast Saturday night into Sunday (WABI)

By Sunday afternoon, conditions will dry up and there will even be the chance for some partial clearing later in the day. Winds will also die down through the afternoon. Highs will range from the 30s to the low 40s.

Quiet and mild conditions on Monday & Tuesday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the low to mid 40s.

Watching a chance for another low-pressure system by Wednesday. There is still some disagreement on how close the low tracks to the state. The latest trend has been keeping the low farther to our southeast and would trend towards a drier solution.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing overnight. Lows ranging from the single digits north to the upper 20s along the coast. NW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds for much of the day with snow arriving after sunset. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. SE wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (inland). Snow inland with a rain/snow mix along the coast. Gusty winds continue and are expected to taper off later in the day. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with the potential for a rain/snow mix. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.