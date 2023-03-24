Husson University hosts ‘Accepted Student Day’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school students who applied and were admitted got a closer look at their potential home away from home.

Accepted Students Day gave students and their families a taste of what it’s like to be an Eagle.

Students had the opportunity to tour the campus, meet faculty members, participate in special programs, and get a taste of the scratch kitchen out of the dining hall.

We heard from a staff member of the university and a potential future eagle on the importance of this opportunity.

“We’ve reviewed their applications thoroughly, and academically they fit for Husson and our program,” said Melissa Rosenberg, director of admissions. “We’re excited to bring them to campus and show them what we have to offer.”

One high school student said he’s been waiting to attend an ‘Accepted Student Day’ event because it’s been his dream to attend the university and fulfill his dreams.

“It’s been a dream of mine to go here for I don’t even know how long, as long as I can remember,” said Keegan Plourd.

Students can look on the university’s website for details about upcoming open houses.

They can also get details on how to begin their enrollment process if they’re interested in attending the university.

