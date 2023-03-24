Fort Kent schools close following reports of gunshots

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WABI) - Fort Kent schools are closed Friday after police received several calls of multiple gunshots near the schools.

The calls came in just before 6 a.m. in the vicinity of Pleasant Street, School Street, and University Drive.

The decision to cancel school was a mutual one between Fort Kent police and the superintendent.

Police say they were able to pinpoint the shots were coming from East Main Street.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation continues.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

