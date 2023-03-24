Former Maine gubernatorial candidate back in court on child pornography charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A former Gubernatorial candidate facing child pornography charges was back in court on Thursday.

Eliot Cutler was in court on Thursday for a dispositional conference.

Maine State Police raided two of Cutler’s homes last year after a search warrant was issued...
Maine State Police raided two of Cutler’s homes last year after a search warrant was issued based off of a tip.(WMTW)

Maine State Police raided two of Cutler’s homes last year after a search warrant was issued based off of a tip.

A computer crimes unit said it found thousands of videos of “very young children being sexually abused.”

A judge has allowed Cutler to access a laptop and cell phone, which are being monitored for sexually explicit materials.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
2 found dead in Brewer motel

Latest News

Pendleton has been held without bail since his arrest.
Lincolnville man indicted for depraved and indifference murder
A pair of handcuffs.
14 arrested in South Portland hotel prostitution sting
Whether it was defending champions Old Town Fire with their two-meat chili or challengers...
Maine firefighters turn up the heat in chili/chowder benefit cookoff
Kyle Fitzsimons
Sentencing of Capitol rioter from Maine postponed