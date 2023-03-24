Former Maine gubernatorial candidate back in court on child pornography charges
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A former Gubernatorial candidate facing child pornography charges was back in court on Thursday.
Eliot Cutler was in court on Thursday for a dispositional conference.
Maine State Police raided two of Cutler’s homes last year after a search warrant was issued based off of a tip.
A computer crimes unit said it found thousands of videos of “very young children being sexually abused.”
A judge has allowed Cutler to access a laptop and cell phone, which are being monitored for sexually explicit materials.
