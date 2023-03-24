Former Maine gubernatorial candidate back in court on child pornography charges

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A former Gubernatorial candidate facing child pornography charges was back in court on Thursday.

Eliot Cutler was in court on Thursday for a dispositional conference.

Maine State Police raided two of Cutler’s homes last year after a search warrant was issued based off of a tip. (WMTW)

A computer crimes unit said it found thousands of videos of “very young children being sexually abused.”

A judge has allowed Cutler to access a laptop and cell phone, which are being monitored for sexually explicit materials.

