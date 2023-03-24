Drier & Breezy Today, More Snow Likely This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the region today giving us a brighter and drier day to end the work week. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. It will be breezy too as the pressure gradient between yesterday’s storm system to our east and high pressure to our west tightens a bit. Winds will be out of the northwest today with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the teens across the north and low to mid-20s closer to the coast.

High pressure will slide to our east Saturday while at the same time, low pressure will be moving into the Great Lakes Region. With high pressure still in the vicinity, we’ll have a pretty good start to our weekend, with a bit of sunshine early Saturday followed by increasing clouds as our next storm system approaches. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. A secondary area of low pressure is forecast to develop near Cape Cod Saturday night then move along the Maine coast Sunday. As a result, snow will become steadier and heavier Saturday night and continue through early Sunday morning before tapering to scattered snow and rain showers Sunday afternoon. With the storm expected to track along the coast, warmer air will move into areas closer to the coast, causing the snow to mix with, or even change to, rain for areas mainly south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln late Saturday night and early Sunday morning while areas further north remain cold enough for all snow. So with the chance to see some rain, snowfall accumulations for areas closer to the coast now look to be pretty light overall with heavier accumulations falling further inland and across the north. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Storm total accumulations will range from a coating to an inch or two along the coast, 2″-4″ for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln and 3″-6″ form Dover-Foxrcoft to Lincoln points north and west.

A weak ridge of high pressure building into the area will bring us drier weather for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the 40s. High pressure will continue to provide us with some tranquil weather Tuesday with another day under a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s. We’ll be watching a storm for Wednesday although at this point, most of the data keeps this system just to our south. It’s very close so it definitely bears watching.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 38°-48°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 18°-26°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow possible by evening. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Snow inland and north, rain/snow mix closer to the coast steadiest during the early to mid-morning hours then tapering to scattered snow and rain showers late morning through the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to upper 30s north, low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

