Brewer boys basketball coach Ben Goodwin leaves legacy with Witches on and off the court

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer boys basketball coach Ben Goodwin is stepping away from the sidelines to watch his daughter, Ainsley, play high school basketball, and son, Ryder, play college lacrosse.

“I just thought it was the time and figured why not? It’s a perfect end to a great career here at Brewer,” said Goodwin.

“It’s great to know that he’s always there to support us. My sister and I have been there for him. To know that he’s going to be there for us, and he’s always there for us as a dad, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Ryder Goodwin, senior forward.

The Witches worked hard for Coach Goodwin over the years, culminating in a state championship.

“We actually worked on that shot a ton in practice. Shout out to Coach (Mark) Savage and Coach (Phil) Pushard. They take the bigs and do drop step every single practice,” said Cam Hughes, senior forward.

“He’s taught me a lot of basketball skills. Practices are never easy. I remember the hard practices, running down and back,” said Aiden Davis, senior forward.

“We always put work in at practice, and he always wanted us to make good decisions off the court as well,” said Titus Philbrick, senior center.

His life lessons have also stuck with the Brewer players.

“He’s so much more than a basketball coach to all of us. He’s just a great man. We can learn so much from him with the life lessons, like when you get down, you’ve got to get right back up,” said Brock Flagg, senior forward.

“We were playing a team (in elementary school), and I blocked a kid. I was getting up all in his face and celebrating. I remember Coach came to me and yelled at me. I was so sad, but then I realized he was just trying to not get me to be a bad player. He was just helping me with my character, so I really appreciate him for that,” said Brady Saunders, senior forward.

The Witches coach is proud to be a part of this basketball community.

“All the kids I had a chance to coach, from the beginning when I was a younger coach and worked my way up through to this group now, you make some great friendships. Some guys that I still talk to now are starting their own families. It’s nice to see. I’ve been very lucky,” said Goodwin.

Hughes made the game-winning lay-up for the Witches to win the Class A State Championship, 42-41, over Falmouth.

