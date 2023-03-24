14 arrested in South Portland hotel prostitution sting

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - South Portland Police charged 14 people in a prostitution sting at a local hotel.

Officers set up the sting last thursday.

178 people attempted to solicit sex services at the location.

Only 14 were charged due to a lack of time and resources according to officers.

Officers said they conducted the sting to target human traffickers but also clients – saying that clients are the drivers of the illegal industry by creating a demand.

”We’re out trying to combat human trafficking whatever we can and we’re trying to work on the demand side of it. If there’s no demand for it, then hopefully it will go away,” South Portland Police Detective David Stailing said.

In Maine soliciting sex is a Class E crime punishable by up to six months in jail and or a fine of up to $1,000.

Officers say they will seek to conduct another sting in the near future.

