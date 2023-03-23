Valuable, unique fishing season begins in Maine

(WMTW) - Maine’s lucrative elver fishing season began Wednesday and will run until no later than June 7. The fishery may be closed earlier than that if the fishery quota is reached.

Maine’s elver harvest in 2022 was worth more than $20.1 million, making it the second most valuable commercial fishery in the state. The price per pound for elvers, also known as baby eels, reached $2,131 in the 2022 season, the third highest ever.

Elvers are sold to Asian aquaculture companies for use as seedstock so they can be grown to maturity and used as food, such as sushi.

The price per pound had dropped as low as $525 in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and then rebounded in 2021 and 2022.

Maine has the only significant fishery for the eels in the U.S.

Under a state law passed in 2017, the number of elver licenses in Maine is capped at 425.

Fishermen harvest the elvers with nets in rivers and streams all over the state. Some are in the most remote areas of Maine, while others are in urban areas, including Portland.

