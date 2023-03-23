University of Maine Augusta Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Augusta Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023.

The induction ceremony is coming up on Friday, May 5 at the Kennebec Savings Bank Fireside Lounge on campus.

The hall of fame announced the list in a press release:

Brendan Gilpatrick - Brendan is the first coach in UMA history to win a USCAA National Invitational Championship (women’s track and field). Brendan was integral in the implementation of the track and field program at UMA. He helped to create and implement off season training programs for all student-athletes and improved UMA gym facilities to ensure student-athlete success. Brendan was instrumental in the formation of the student-athlete lounge at the Augusta Fitness Center, providing a space for all athletes to connect. Most of all, Brendan make strong personal connections with the student-athletes at UMA and put in the extra time, effort, and energy to ensure that they succeeded academically, felt supported, and were always heard.

Carmen Bragg ‘18 - Carmen was the USCAA National Student-Athlete of the Year in 2017. While at UMA, Carmen surpassed the 1,000 point mark for her collegiate basketball career. She earned numerous player of the week honors, as well as earned a spot on the YSCC All Conference team in both basketball and cross country. She is a three time USCAA National Academic All—American. As a UMA student, she volunteered weekly at the Augusta Food Bank, at numerous blood drives, campus clean-up initiatives, and spent time caroling for the homeless during the holidays. She served in the Student Government Association, the Honors Program, and as an Admission Ambassador where she worked closely with potential new students.

Dean Graham ‘90 - 3 Years Team Captain, 1523 career points, 962 career rebounds. NAIA District 4 All Star. 4 year starter; Career average double 16.2 PPG 10.2RBPG 3 year team captain 1987-’88,1988-’89, 1989-’90. Dean graduated in 1990 with Bachelor’s degree in BA as the all-time leader in points (1523), and rebounds (962). He was a Maine College Basketball Coaches and Writers Association Rebounding Leader District 5 NAIA 1986-’87, and 1987-’88 seasons Recipient of the Dick Haskell UMA Commitment Award. He was selected to the NAIA District 5 All Northeast College Conference Team 1988-’89 and 1989-’90 seasons NAIA District 5 All Star selection in 1990. Dean was assistant coach for Men’s Basketball at UMA for 2 seasons 1990-’91 and 1991-’92.

