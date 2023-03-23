School officials say students brought knives to Maine elementary schools

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston school officials say students at two elementary schools in the city brought knives to school on Tuesday.

In an open letter to the community, Superintendent Jake Langlais says the incidents happened at McMahon Elementary and Connors Elementary.

He said the cases are not connected but that in both instances, someone reported to the administration that they had seen a knife.

Langlais said there were no threats made, and there were no altercations.

The knives were confiscated as soon as they were found.

Langlais said the students involved would remain at home until investigations are completed.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.