Rain & Snow Likely Today, Drier Weather Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to move through the area today. A warm front will lift northward into the state this morning. This will give us a chance of some snow and rain showers during the early to mid-morning hours. Steadier precipitation will develop from west to east later this morning into the early afternoon. Precipitation will fall as rain for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with mixed rain and snow changing to rain from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward to Greenville and Millinocket then precipitation stays mostly snow north of Millinocket. Temperatures today will be in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Precipitation will remain steady through the late afternoon and early evening hours then taper off from west to east later this evening/early tonight. It looks like by the time precipitation winds down, light accumulations of snow of a coating to an inch or two can be expected around Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton, North of there, the amounts will be higher with Northern Aroostook County seeing as much as 3″-7″. We’ll dry things out as the night progresses with skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 20s to low and mid-30s from north to south tonight.

High pressure building into the region Friday with give us a brief break between storm systems. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. It will be breezy too as the pressure gradient between low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west tightens a bit. Winds will be out of the northwest Friday with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. High pressure will slide to our east Saturday while at the same time, low pressure will be moving into the Great Lakes Region. With high pressure still in the vicinity, we’ll have a pretty good start to our weekend, with a bit of sunshine early Saturday followed by increasing clouds as our next storm system approaches. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. A secondary area of low pressure is forecast to develop near Cape Cod Saturday night then move through the Gulf of Maine late Saturday night and Sunday morning. As a result, snow will become steadier and heavier Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning before tapering to snow showers Sunday afternoon. There has been a slight shift northward in the storm track which is leading to a bit of a warmer forecast which, in turn, will cause the snow to mix with or even change to rain for areas closer to the coast while areas further north remain cold enough for all snow. So with chance to see some rain, snowfall accumulations for areas closer to the coast now look to be pretty light overall with heavier accumulations further inland and across the north. The early snowfall forecast now looks like 2″-4″ for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln and 4″-8″ across the rest of the state. As a reminder, this is still a few days away and the storm has yet to develop so changes to the forecast are still very possible, if not likely, so stay tuned for forecast updates but at this point, it looks like we’re going to need to break out the shovels and plows again this weekend especially away from the coast.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible early to mid-morning then steadier rain and snow likely north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln and steadier rain developing elsewhere later this morning through the evening hours. Highs between 37°-45°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Rain and snow ending early then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows between 28°-36°. Winds will become northwest 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow possible by evening. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Snow inland and north, rain/snow mix closer to the coast. Tapering from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

