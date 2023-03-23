Milo man, 85, accused of threatening police chief, charged with attempted murder

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
MILO, Maine (WABI) - An 85-year-old Milo man is facing an attempted murder charge after Milo’s police chief said the man pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him.

According to records provided by the district attorney’s office, officers arrested Richard McCorrison on March 7.

That’s when Milo Police Chief Nick Clukey said he went to McCorrison’s home on D’Este Road to collect information related to a car accident.

Clukey said McCorrison immediately became verbally abusive and eventually grabbed a pistol from the kitchen and threatened him with it.

According to Clukey, he was able to get the gun out of McCorrison’s hand and call for back up.

A woman who lives there told police McCorrison suffers from mental health issues.

He’s also charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and refusing to submit to arrest.

