Middle school students take trip to Bangor for Maine Science Festival’s ‘Field Trip Day’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the best parts of being in school is getting to go on field trips.

More than 300 middle schoolers from ten different Maine schools took one to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Thursday.

It was ‘Field Trip Day’ at the Maine Science Festival.

7th and 8th grade students got to take part in a number of hands-on science activities.

They made circuits, built bridges, learned about veterinary science, and so much more.

Organizers say middle school is a great time to get kids engaged in science.

This was only day two of the festival.

The fun continues through Sunday, and organizers say there are certain events you don’t want to miss.

“If you can only go to two things during the festival, I recommend the ‘Exploration Stations’ on Saturday and ‘5 Minute Genius’ on Friday night because at that event, we have six world renowned researchers here in Maine, and they get five minutes to explain their research in layman’s terms, and then if they can’t do it, I cut them off with a cow bell. Then there is five minutes for questions from the audience, and then we move on to the next person. So, you get a jam packed amount in that event,” said Kim Stewart, Programming Coordinator for the Maine Science Festival.

‘5 Minute Genius’ is taking place at Bangor Arts Exchange on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.

