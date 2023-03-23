Maine Bulldogs set to join ABA

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Gardiner’s Chad Gray is a part of the ownership group building the Maine Bulldogs, a new team set to compete in the American Basketball Association in November.

Gray said he set out to find a way for Maine players to compete in the game they love without having to travel to other states to do so.

“We have the Maine Celtics, who are great, but we have nothing that’s made in Maine for Maine. I feel like that’s something that’s been missing. Beyond myself as a player, I’ve been hearing the rumblings with players saying ‘man, I wish we had this.’ We’re not here just for one year. We’re here for years to come for that kid who has that dream in elementary school saying ‘hey, I want to one day play for the Maine Bulldogs,” said Chad Gray, owner/player.

The Bulldogs are set to compete in the Northeast Division and will be holding tryouts on April 29 at their home gym, the Lewiston Armory.

Gray added that the new iteration of the ABA founded in 1999 still features fast-paced gameplay and community-driven organizations.

