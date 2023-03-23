Hermon Junior to compete in Washington, D.C. for Poetry out Loud

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon High School’s Abigail Case is getting ready to head to Washington, D.C. after being named Poetry Out Loud Champion.

The competition sees students choose a few poems to perform from a selection.

The honor is a long time coming as it’s a goal she’s been working towards for years.

“I was required my freshman year for my freshman year class. And I absolutely loved it. I didn’t end up winning. But then last year, I got the chance to do it. And I also didn’t end up winning. And then this year, I chose to do it for my AP Lit class,” said Case.

Getting to this point took dedication. Sometimes in unusual places.

“I have a retail job. So, I basically just walk around and think about nothing for five hours. So, instead of doing that, I was whispering to myself and some of my co-workers were like, ‘Are you talking to me? Like, are you okay right now?’” Case said.

“I kept trying to tell myself like, ‘You’re gonna win. You’re gonna win,’ because like manifestation. I was trying to get it. So, I would tell myself like every single night, ‘You’re gonna win this,’” said Case.

With her victory one goal became fulfilled.

“And it felt so relieving to finally get there. You know what I mean?” Asked Case.

But now she’s set to compete in Washington.

“It’s thrilling and terrifying all at the same time,” said Case.

And the poems she’s bringing to our nation’s capital revolve around social justice.

“It’s really important to give a voice to the people who don’t have a voice,” Case said.

Abigail is set to compete in May for $50,000 in awards and stipends as well as a $20,000 scholarship.

