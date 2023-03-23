Hearing set to discuss Maine lobster legal defense fund

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing takes place Thursday on a bill to provide funding for Maine’s lobster legal defense fund.

The money would help lobster fishermen who are challenging new rules protecting right whales.

The bill would also establish a commission to administer that fund.

The hearing before the Committee on Marine Resources takes place Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

