Hearing set to discuss Maine lobster legal defense fund
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing takes place Thursday on a bill to provide funding for Maine’s lobster legal defense fund.
The money would help lobster fishermen who are challenging new rules protecting right whales.
The bill would also establish a commission to administer that fund.
The hearing before the Committee on Marine Resources takes place Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.
