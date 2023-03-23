CMP warns customers over increased utility scams

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All too often we hear about scammers.

Whether they’re hacking your phone, social media accounts or event bank accounts, it never stops.

Central Maine Power officials are warning their customers after seeing a surge in utility scams.

Jon Breed, CMP spokesperson, said there’s a few ways to identify a scam immediately.

“Scammers will often ask for non-refundable forms of payment through a gift card or a green dot card,” said Breed. “If a customer is ever asked for something of that nature, they should flag it as a potential scam because we will never ask for payment in that form,” Breed said.

Breed also mentioned if they’re calling a customer they will have the name of the customer, their account information and past billing amounts to verify that CMP is calling.

