Clinton man jumps on freight train to avoid police

Arrested after evading police
Arrested after evading police(Kennebec County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man was arrested earlier this week after evading police by jumping on a moving freight train.

According to police chief Rusty Bell, Monday they were called to a domestic incident on Bangor Road involving David Bowring, 32, and his girlfriend.

They spoke to Bowring’s girlfriend, who had visible injuries and said he hit her during an argument.

Police couldn’t find him on the property but tracked him to nearby railroad tracks.

They said he jumped on a moving freight train and rode it into town.

Bowring went to a friend’s house, who called police with his location.

The friend brought Bowring to a convenience store where state troopers held him until Clinton police arrived.

Bowring was charged with a probation hold and aggravated domestic violence assault and is being held at Kennebec County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
Maine’s chief justice: Continuing backlog ‘hurts my heart’
Valuable, unique fishing season begins in Maine
Belfast police investigating convenience store robbery
Biofine Developments Northeast, Town of Lincoln agree to lease to develop bio-finery on former mill site