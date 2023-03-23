Clinton man jumps on freight train to avoid police

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man was arrested earlier this week after evading police by jumping on a moving freight train.

According to police chief Rusty Bell, Monday they were called to a domestic incident on Bangor Road involving David Bowring, 32, and his girlfriend.

They spoke to Bowring’s girlfriend, who had visible injuries and said he hit her during an argument.

Police couldn’t find him on the property but tracked him to nearby railroad tracks.

They said he jumped on a moving freight train and rode it into town.

Bowring went to a friend’s house, who called police with his location.

The friend brought Bowring to a convenience store where state troopers held him until Clinton police arrived.

Bowring was charged with a probation hold and aggravated domestic violence assault and is being held at Kennebec County Jail.

