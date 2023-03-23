Charter Communications to invest $82 million that will expand broadband services in the State

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Charter Communication has announced a $70 million investment to their already existing network.

“To enable us to provide gigabit symmetrical speeds on the upstream and downstream,” Adam Falk, senior vice president with Charter Communications said.

The investment will cover more than 700,000 homes and businesses across the company’s service area in the state.

“These enhancements are really about the future. As we continue to build our network and technology, we will enable our customers to do more and more, which is exciting for them,” he said.

Falk says this private investment will help towards Governor Mill’s goal.

“The governor has created an ambitious plan to try to get everybody connected in Maine by the end of 2024, we have been doing our part, working hard both by making these private investments and by working with the Maine connectivity authority,” Falk said.

Charter also announced an additional $12 million dollars in funding that will provide broadband services to over 3,500 unserved homes and businesses in the rural areas of the state.

“This $12 million investment in these counties, Somerset County and Oxford County is going to mean broadband for the first time. It is going to mean that they are going to be able to do schoolwork from home, that they would be able to take virtual medical appointments, that they would be able to connect more,” he said.

Falk says they understand affordability is an issue that prevents many from connecting. He says Spectrum has been a day one participant in the FCC and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which makes internet available at little to no cost to eligible families in financial need.

“We are working hard with the state, with the federal government to make broadband more affordable and to get those kinds of discounts available to people so that they can actually access our services,” Falk said.

