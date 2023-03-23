Brighter & Breezy Friday. Snow Arrives Saturday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Precipitation will continue to fall for most of the region until just after sunset. Still expecting rain from the Central Highlands towards the coast with snow for the Northwoods & the County. There will be areas of dense fog developing during the first half of the night. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for MidCoast locations and the Capital Region. I would not be surprised if this was expanded to include Bangor and parts of Downeast. Winds after midnight will shift out of the northwest and will begin to pick up. Once the winds increase, the potential for fog will diminish. Overnight lows will range from the 20s north to the mid 30s along the coast.

High pressure will move in on Friday. Expect more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will turn out of the NW and will be breezy gusting up to 25 mph.

Breezy NW winds on Friday will gust up to 25-30 mph. (WABI)

A few adjustments to the weekend forecast. The first being the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been dropped for Saturday but remains in place for Sunday for INLAND areas ONLY. Our second low pressure system will move in during the early evening hours on Saturday and will continue to have impacts into Sunday. There has been more agreement in the track and the timing of the low. It does appear the center of the low will track across the Gulf of Maine. This would bring wet heavy snow to most of the region. There will be mixing along the coast and will lower expected snowfall totals. The greatest impacts should be expected from Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. This is when the heaviest snow will fall, and the strongest ENE winds are expected. Gusts along the coast could reach up to 30 mph. Snowfall totals will be highest away from the coastline. As of right now 3-6″ will be possible in the mountains, 1-3″ along I-95 and the immediate coast should expect less than an inch.

Expected snowfall Saturday night into Sunday. (WABI)

Quiet and mild conditions on Monday & Tuesday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the low to mid 40s.

Watching a chance for another low-pressure system by Wednesday. There is still some disagreement on how close the low tracks to the state. The latest trend has been keeping the low farther to our southeast and would trend towards a drier solution.

TONIGHT: Rain & snow will end just after sunset and the rest of the night will have decreasing clouds. Lows will range from the 20s north to the mid 30s along the coast. Areas of dense fog will be possible until winds begin to increase. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy NW winds gusting up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds for much of the day with snow arriving after sunset. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow inland with a rain/snow mix along the coast. Gusty winds continue and are expected to taper off later in the day. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with the potential for a rain/snow mix. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

