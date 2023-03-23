Biofine Developments Northeast, Town of Lincoln agree to lease to develop bio-finery on former mill site

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A new business venture in the town of Lincoln could bring hundreds of jobs to the area and boost the local economy.

The Lincoln Town Council has voted to approve a 20-year lease between the town and Biofine Developments Northeast for the development of a biofuels refinery on the site of the former Lincoln Pulp and Tissue Mill, now known as the Lincoln Technology Park.

Construction of the project is expected to start in July 2024.

The lease is the first phase of a long-term development plan.

Officials say the project is expected to require a private sector investment of over 100-million dollars and create more than 160 jobs.

They say subsequent project phases could result in the ultimate creation of nearly 500 jobs and substantial private investment.

“Biofine is honored and very pleased to reach this milestone with the Town of Lincoln. EL is an important transitional and long-termrenewable biofuel that accretes value to producers and end-users alike for decades to come. We are proud to call Lincoln our hometown.”

“After many months of negotiations and working through the numerous siting issues associated with the Lincoln Pulp & Tissue mill site, the Town of Lincoln is delighted to complete this stage of the process and look forward to the start of construction. We view this significant Biorefinery project as the just the beginning of an exciting economic revitalization of the old mill site, with other beneficial projects to come.”

