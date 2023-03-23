Biofine Developments Northeast, Town of Lincoln agree to lease to develop bio-finery on former mill site

Construction of the project is expected to commence by July of 2024.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A new business venture in the town of Lincoln could bring hundreds of jobs to the area and boost the local economy.

The Lincoln Town Council has voted to approve a 20-year lease between the town and Biofine Developments Northeast for the development of a biofuels refinery on the site of the former Lincoln Pulp and Tissue Mill, now known as the Lincoln Technology Park.

Construction of the project is expected to start in July 2024.

The lease is the first phase of a long-term development plan.

Officials say the project is expected to require a private sector investment of over 100-million dollars and create more than 160 jobs.

They say subsequent project phases could result in the ultimate creation of nearly 500 jobs and substantial private investment.

https://www.lincolnmaine.org/post/biofine-lease-signed-according-to-economic-development-advisor

Posted by Town of Lincoln, Maine on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

