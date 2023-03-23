Belfast police investigating convenience store robbery

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Police in Belfast are investigating a robbery that took place early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Circle K Store on Northport Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say a person entered the store wearing camouflage jacket, pajama pants, baseball cap, and a blue surgical mask.

The person then approached the cashier, handed them a note indicating the person was armed and asked the cashier to hand over cash.

The cashier gave the person cash, and the person left heading toward the Napa Store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belfast Police at 338-2420.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.